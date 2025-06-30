Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.23. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,687,966 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SHLS

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $710.68 million, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. American Trust bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.