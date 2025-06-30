Shilanski & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,493,655,000 after acquiring an additional 280,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $871,738,000 after purchasing an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,767,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.83.

Shares of MMM opened at $152.19 on Monday. 3M Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a return on equity of 96.19% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Analysts forecast that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

