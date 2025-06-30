Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys 942 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,793 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,154 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,609 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIO opened at $58.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Rio Tinto PLC has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.68.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

