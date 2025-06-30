Shilanski & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,050 Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SEA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SEA by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete Research raised SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE SE opened at $159.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.70. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.24 and a beta of 1.64.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.