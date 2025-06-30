SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV) is K2 Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

K2 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. K2 Financial Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIV. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Meriwether Wealth & Planning LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of BATS SEIV opened at $35.39 on Monday. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03.

About SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

