SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) Director Purchases $14,400.00 in Stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) Director John Neuman bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SeaStar Medical Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of ICU opened at $0.41 on Monday. SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised SeaStar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICU

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaStar Medical by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.