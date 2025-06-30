Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Essex LLC

Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Essex LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 117,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 77,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 317,687 shares during the period. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,661,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.33 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.