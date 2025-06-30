Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $402,061,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,217,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,961 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,955,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,336 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 7,637,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,276,000 after buying an additional 4,666,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,509,000 after buying an additional 4,118,522 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.59 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

