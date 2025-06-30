Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 544,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 146,760 shares during the period. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Journey Beyond Wealth LLC now owns 147,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC now owns 387,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the period. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC now owns 383,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 212,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.