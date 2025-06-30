Saltmarble Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $132.94 Million (SML)

Saltmarble (SML) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Saltmarble has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Saltmarble token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00000681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a market capitalization of $132.94 million and approximately $50.46 thousand worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107,279.87 or 0.99930980 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107,069.55 or 0.99735062 BTC.

About Saltmarble

Saltmarble’s launch date was June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,200,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble. The official website for Saltmarble is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. The official message board for Saltmarble is medium.com/@saltmarble.

Buying and Selling Saltmarble

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 0.45837778 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saltmarble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saltmarble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saltmarble using one of the exchanges listed above.

