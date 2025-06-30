Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 33,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,272.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Monday, June 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $129.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.07.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.