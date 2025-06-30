Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $632.36.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $470.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,716 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $894,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 103,901.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 92.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,401,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,030,000 after purchasing an additional 672,306 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $563.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $566.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.64. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.