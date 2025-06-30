Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,650,000 after buying an additional 86,231 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $68.90 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

