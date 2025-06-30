Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $21.23 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 122,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 16.9% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

