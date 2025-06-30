Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 141,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IJH opened at $62.02 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.56. The stock has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

