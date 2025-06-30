Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $91.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $82.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Compass Point upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $83.03 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $85.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,485.44. The trade was a 40.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $201,987.03. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,987.03. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,472,691 shares of company stock worth $139,178,726. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

