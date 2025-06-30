RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives $78.60 Average PT from Brokerages

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.
RLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.
RLI stock opened at $71.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.70. RLI has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.30.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
