Reviewing Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW)

Genworth Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genworth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 2.97% 2.53% 0.27% Baldwin Insurance Group -2.26% 12.57% 3.64%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Baldwin Insurance Group 1 2 4 0 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings for Genworth Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Genworth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.31%. Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $44.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.58%. Given Genworth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genworth Financial is more favorable than Baldwin Insurance Group.

Risk and Volatility

Genworth Financial has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genworth Financial and Baldwin Insurance Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $7.30 billion 0.44 $299.00 million $0.50 15.61 Baldwin Insurance Group $1.39 billion 3.59 -$24.52 million ($0.52) -80.89

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Baldwin Insurance Group. Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genworth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats Baldwin Insurance Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products. The Long-Term Care Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products that are intended to protect against the significant and escalating costs of long-term care services provided in the insured's home, assisted living, and nursing facilities. The Life and Annuities segment provides protection and retirement income products, that includes traditional and non-traditional life insurance, such as term, universal and term universal life insurance, corporate-owned life insurance, and funding agreements; fixed annuities; and variable annuities. It distributes its products through sales force, in-house sales representatives, and digital marketing programs. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

