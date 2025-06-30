Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.40, but opened at $16.67. Regencell Bioscience shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 327,994 shares traded.

Regencell Bioscience Trading Down 8.5%

About Regencell Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regencell Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regencell Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.