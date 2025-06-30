RedJay Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.84 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RedJay Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 2.1% of RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,836,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,422,932,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,588,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,239,715,000 after buying an additional 106,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,636,679,000 after buying an additional 96,571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,316,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,467,138,000 after buying an additional 86,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,747,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SHW opened at $346.03 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $292.33 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.16. The firm has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

