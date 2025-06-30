RedJay Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

RedJay Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. PDD accounts for about 1.5% of RedJay Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PDD by 9,469.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 268,662 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in PDD by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 target price on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $105.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average of $108.46.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

