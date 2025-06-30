Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $76,303,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Prudential Financial by 322.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 711,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,287,000 after purchasing an additional 542,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.54.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.