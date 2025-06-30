Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,232,000. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $436.40 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $439.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

