Red Door Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.