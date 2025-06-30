Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,089,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,714,927,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,608,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,020,318,000 after acquiring an additional 918,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,472,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,020,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $945,385,000 after acquiring an additional 580,293 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,968,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $931,426,000 after acquiring an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $255.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.08. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $298.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.71.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

