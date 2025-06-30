Red Door Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11,933.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,461,117 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,874 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $90.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $118.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

