Red Door Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.71 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $24.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

