Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 87,046 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 20.7% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned about 2.82% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $149,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,154,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,047,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VONE opened at $279.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $280.17.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.7828 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.