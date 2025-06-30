Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 17,719 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,719 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $80.90 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

