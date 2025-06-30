Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after buying an additional 916,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $875,633,000 after buying an additional 533,686 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,870,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,560,000 after buying an additional 208,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $490,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,800,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,723,000 after purchasing an additional 78,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.38%.

In related news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,565.05. This represents a 31.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

