Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Rally (RLY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Rally token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $6.42 million and $104.57 thousand worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rally has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rally Token Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,238,873,834 tokens. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rallyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is www.rallyprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Rally is rly.network.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The RLY token is an ERC-20 native token that powers the RLY Network. RLY is multi-chain and can also be obtained on other blockchains through official bridges and canonical swaps maintained by the RLY Network Association.RLY is utilized by consumer applications to enable a token economy in order to drive growth, adopt community, and reward engagement.RLY Network is an ecosystem of consumer apps powered by RLY Protocol, a token-enabled software suite for developers that facilitates token launching, instant pricing, immediate liquidity, and the opportunity to earn weekly RLY Rewards.RLY Protocol is managed by the RLY Network Association, a Swiss-based non-profit.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

