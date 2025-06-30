Radix Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $72.46 million and approximately $355.36 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107,568.02 or 0.99850466 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107,311.79 or 0.99612625 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,178,743,693 coins and its circulating supply is 10,821,180,716 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

