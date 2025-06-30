Qubic (QUBIC) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qubic has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Qubic has a total market capitalization of $170.20 million and $5.09 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qubic Profile

Qubic’s genesis date was April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 149,385,953,572,536 coins and its circulating supply is 120,283,268,632,380 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_. The Reddit community for Qubic is https://reddit.com/r/qubic/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 149,385,953,572,536 with 120,283,268,632,380 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000144 USD and is down -6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,452,800.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

