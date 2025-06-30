QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Raised to Buy at Wall Street Zen

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup raised QuantaSing Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.10 to $9.52 in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th.

Shares of QSG opened at $8.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. QuantaSing Group has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $15.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 301.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 69,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in QuantaSing Group by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuantaSing Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantaSing Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

