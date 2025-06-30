Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Stake Raised by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quaker Houghton were worth $51,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 4th quarter worth about $1,526,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quaker Houghton alerts:

Quaker Houghton Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of KWR stock opened at $115.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.45. Quaker Houghton has a twelve month low of $95.91 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Quaker Houghton Announces Dividend

Quaker Houghton ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Quaker Houghton had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $442.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quaker Houghton will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Quaker Houghton’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quaker Houghton from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KWR

Quaker Houghton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.