ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Sollinda Capital Management LLC

Sollinda Capital Management LLC lessened its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 55.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $69,158,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,947,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,301,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 133,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $116.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.29. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $120.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.