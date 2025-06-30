Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Follow Now – June 29th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, and Coinbase Global are the three Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies involved in the construction, operation and maintenance of essential physical networks and facilities—such as highways, bridges, airports, power grids, pipelines and telecommunications systems. Because these firms often operate under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks, they tend to generate stable cash flows and pay steady dividends. Investors commonly use infrastructure stocks for defensive exposure and reliable income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,593,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,195,806. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.53. 107,974,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,246,814. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

COIN stock traded down $21.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.43. 28,945,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,717,985. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.43. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 3.61. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

