Promising Growth Stocks Worth Watching – June 29th

Circle Internet Group, Apollo Global Management, Blackstone, Hamilton Lane, BlackRock, Prologis, and Welltower are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow their revenues and earnings at an above-average rate compared to the overall market. These firms typically reinvest most of their profits back into the business rather than pay dividends, aiming to fuel continued expansion. As a result, growth stocks often trade at higher price-to-earnings ratios and can carry more volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Shares of CRCL stock traded down $33.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,664,728. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $298.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14,273.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,391,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,375. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.88. The company has a market cap of $81.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.29. 7,633,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,026. The company has a market capitalization of $110.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.36. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $200.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,419,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $120.86 and a 1-year high of $203.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $18.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,049.35. 799,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $962.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $968.76. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.58. 5,732,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,814. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $132.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

NYSE WELL traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,373,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,468. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70. Welltower has a 1-year low of $102.92 and a 1-year high of $158.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

See Also