PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 7,364.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 522.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $591,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $19,078,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $106.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Activity

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $90,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon C. Janks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $305,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,446.52. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

