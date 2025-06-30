Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.4%

Insider Buying and Selling at Premium Brands

Shares of TSE:PBH opened at C$80.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.73. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$72.57 and a 1 year high of C$97.10.

In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.