Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$101.90.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ventum Financial increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$109.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Desjardins increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
In related news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.57, for a total value of C$652,575.20. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.
