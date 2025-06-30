Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 418 Shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Perdoceo Education makes up approximately 0.8% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 227.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRDO opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 30,892 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $978,040.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,804.14. This trade represents a 25.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 35,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $921,536.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,640.91. The trade was a 14.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,242 shares of company stock worth $5,472,103 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Perdoceo Education from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

