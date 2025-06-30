Prairiewood Capital LLC Purchases 6,845 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. W.P. Carey accounts for 2.0% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in W.P. Carey by 10,001.1% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 988,409 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after purchasing an additional 906,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $31,442,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WPC shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.40.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

W.P. Carey stock opened at $62.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.77. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.99 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 183.51%.

About W.P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.