Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $58.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $61.26.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

