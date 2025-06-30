Prairiewood Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ)

Prairiewood Capital LLC reduced its position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Vista Gold were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,006,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 63,577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Stock Down 2.9%

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.99 on Monday. Vista Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $123.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Vista Gold Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

