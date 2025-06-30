Prairiewood Capital LLC Buys 117,252 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,252 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF makes up approximately 17.5% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF worth $42,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,915,904,000 after buying an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,970 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,910,000 after acquiring an additional 867,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 985,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 543,077 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.32. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

