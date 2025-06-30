Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Sells $77,531.34 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $77,531.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,763.79. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Phreesia Stock Up 1.8%

Phreesia stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 113,405 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,956,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,579,000 after buying an additional 83,018 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,946,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,312,000 after buying an additional 490,340 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,644,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,606,000 after buying an additional 1,377,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.