Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Trading 6.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $7.00. 348,981 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,121,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

PSNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $588.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 98.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,706 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Personalis by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Personalis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 455.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100,804 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

