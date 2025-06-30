Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

JEPQ stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $58.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.73%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

