Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 8,707 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,707 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $56,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 394.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.41 and a 1-year high of $291.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,701.60. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

