Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 20,286 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 568,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,286 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.3% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $38,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $5,812,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DexCom by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $117.19.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,034. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

